Lana Del Rey’s Country Album Is Apparently Getting Yet Another Title And Release Date

For well over a year, Lana Del Rey has been teasing a new country album called Lasso. In November, she finally announced a May 21 release date, at which point we learned the album would actually be called The Right Person Will Stay and was more Americana than strictly country, even though Lana is performing at the country-focused Stagecoach festival this year. Now more changes to the project are afoot.

At midnight, LDR released "Henry, Come On," the first single from the forthcoming album. It's fantastic. Del Rey shared some words about the track in a new Instagram reel, explaining, "I don't want to say it's my favorite song, but I do really think it's the song that the album hinges on." She also shared her excitement about playing a smaller stage at Stagecoach after headlining Coachella at the same site last year. And then she dropped some bombs regarding the new album.

"I'm really excited, and I'm really happy for this album to be moving along," Del Rey said. "And I do have a lot more to say about it. I mean, you know it's not going to come on time, right? Should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I even tell you that while you're so happy that you have a song? Maybe I'll wait." So, no, it won't be called The Right Person Will Stay, and it won't be out May 21.

This is not the first time an LDR album rollout has been so chaotic. Back in 2021, her album Blue Banisters was delayed after originally being announced under the title Rock Candy Sweet. Watch her three-minute IG dispatch below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIURsLKy56F/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Relatedly, LDR is one of many artists with a billboard set up along the highway that leads to the Coachella/Stagecoach site from LA. On her IG story, she highlighted the ad, which features her picture from the "Henry, Come On" artwork. Hopefully no one defaces it.