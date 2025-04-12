Skip to Content
Coachella 2025: Danny Brown Joins A. G. Cook On Rustie & Charli XCX Tracks

11:46 AM EDT on April 12, 2025

On Friday (Apr. 11), A. G. Cook performed a Britpop-heavy set at Coachella. The producer also brought out Danny Brown to help out with Charli XCX's how i'm feeling now gem "party 4 u" and Rustie's Green Language track "Attak."

The Detroit rapper is originally on "Attak," but he offered new bars on "party 4 u." He most recently guested on the new Jane Remover album Revengeseekerz, and in December he was featured on the IDLES "POP POP POP" remix. Watch him do "party 4 u" below.

@myjarchives A. G. Cook preforming party 4 u and brought out Danny Brown on the track at Coachella 4-11-25 #agcook #coachella #coachella2025 #fyp #concert #charlixcx #party4u #dannybrown ♬ original sound - archivez

SETLIST:
01 "Silver Thread Golden Needle / Show Me What"
02 "The von dutch remix with addison rae and ag cook / The Weave"
03 "Soulbreaker / Britpop"
04 "Lucifer"
05 "Attak" (with Danny Brown)
06 "party 4 u" (with Danny Brown)
07 "Out of Time / Xcxoplex"
08 "Mean girls / Britpop"
09 "Being Harsh / Silver"
10 "Superstar"
11 "Beautiful (2023 Edit)"

