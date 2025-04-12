Coachella 2025: Danny Brown Joins A. G. Cook On Rustie & Charli XCX Tracks

On Friday (Apr. 11), A. G. Cook performed a Britpop-heavy set at Coachella. The producer also brought out Danny Brown to help out with Charli XCX's how i'm feeling now gem "party 4 u" and Rustie's Green Language track "Attak."

The Detroit rapper is originally on "Attak," but he offered new bars on "party 4 u." He most recently guested on the new Jane Remover album Revengeseekerz, and in December he was featured on the IDLES "POP POP POP" remix. Watch him do "party 4 u" below.

CoachellaのA. G. Cookがマジで最高だったサプライズゲストでDanny Brownが登場からCharli XCXのparty 4 uを歌ったり、自身の歌唱パートやBritpopから同じくCharli XCXのMean girlsへのremixも超絶サイコーでした。今や商業的にカテゴライズされたハイパーポップの始祖 pic.twitter.com/bov0txk3SB — ジン (@jinmusic0114) April 12, 2025

SETLIST:

01 "Silver Thread Golden Needle / Show Me What"

02 "The von dutch remix with addison rae and ag cook / The Weave"

03 "Soulbreaker / Britpop"

04 "Lucifer"

05 "Attak" (with Danny Brown)

06 "party 4 u" (with Danny Brown)

07 "Out of Time / Xcxoplex"

08 "Mean girls / Britpop"

09 "Being Harsh / Silver"

10 "Superstar"

11 "Beautiful (2023 Edit)"