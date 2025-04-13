Pulp's comeback album More is coming this June. The Britpop legends finally announced the record last week with the lead single "Spike Island," which we liked very much. They teased the song a few times on tour last fall, and on Saturday night they brought it to The Jonathan Ross Show. Unsurprisingly, it sounds awesome, and you can watch it below.
News
Watch Pulp Perform New Single “Spike Island” On The Jonathan Ross Show
GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST
The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.