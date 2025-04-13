Watch Beth Gibbons Sing Portishead’s “Glory Box” At Coachella

Portishead played Coachella one time, back in 2008. Back then, Beth Gibbons didn't play a whole lot of non-Portishead shows, and certainly didn't perform often on US soil. But lately she's been on her first North American solo tour supporting her debut solo album Lives Outgrown, and she brought that tour to Coachella on Saturday.

Gibbons sang "Glory Box" during the Coachella set, marking the second time she's ever done the 1994 Portishead classic without the band; the first time was at her Denver tour stop just a couple of days ago. It appears even the stage lighting designer was embracing the Dummy of it all. Watch Gibbons do a fantastic rendition of the song at Coachella below.