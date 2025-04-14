Skip to Content
Coachella 2025: Addison Rae Joins Arca, Announces Debut Album Release

9:53 AM EDT on April 14, 2025

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

|Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Addison Rae, the TikTok star who has become an ascendant cult-pop force, was not on the bill for last weekend's Coachella festival, but she still made her presence felt. In 2023, Rae told Vogue that she "would love to work with Arca, obviously!" Sure enough, Arca remixed Rae's single "Aquamarine" last night. On Sunday night, Rae made a surprise appearance during Arca's Coachella set, and she announced the impending release of her debut album.

During Arca's set, Addison Rae came to the stage to lead a big "Arcamarine/Aquamarine" singalong. Rolling Stone reports that she finished that performance by turning around and showing the date "June 6th" written across her underwear. We might not know much about Addison Rae's full-length yet, but now we know the release date.

Rae's new single "Headphones On" is out this Friday April 18.

