Propagandhi – “Cat Guy”

11:12 AM EDT on April 14, 2025

Larson Decker

"Cat Guy," the new song from the great Winnipeg punk veterans Propagandhi, opens with a ridiculous rhetorical question: "If baby Hitler and your family dog were both found drowning in a lake/ And you could only rescue one because -- well, that’s never really been explained/ Which pitiful creature would you condemn? Which of God’s children would you save?" You are not meant to take this question seriously. Instead, you are meant to consider the state of a society that asks you to ponder questions like that while real atrocities are still happening.

Propagandhi recently announced the impending release of At Peace, their first album in eight years, and we posted the title track. "Cat Guy," the LP's second single, is an ambitious, multi-part thrash epic with tons of nasty, tricky riffs. It's less about hypothetical time-travel questions and more about "mankind's default mode," where the brutality is real and not hypothetical. In a press release, frontman Chris Hannah says, "From my songwriting perspective, the two things I was thinking of was capturing a little bit of Judas Priest’s Firepower LP as if SNFU’s Chi-Pig was writing the lyrics." Below, check out the Randy Frykas-directed "Cat Guy" video, which is full of cats.

At Peace is out 5/2 on Epitaph.

