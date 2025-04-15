Skip to Content
All Things Go Festival Announces 2025 Lineup

10:00 AM EDT on April 15, 2025

Every year, the Maryland indie-and-pop festival All Things Go gets a little bit bigger. Last year, for instance, All Thing Go expanded to NYC, with both festivals happening on the same weekend. This year, All Things Go adds another day; it's now a three-day festival in both New York and Maryland. The organizers haven't unveiled the lineup for the New York edition yet, but we know who's going to play the DC edition. They're calling it the DC lineup, anyway. It's really at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, which is closer to Baltimore than to DC. Just saying. My high-school graduation was at Merriweater, so I'm allowed to be picky about these things.

Anyway! This year's All Things Go Festival, Maryland edition, goes down 9/26-28 at Merriweather, and it has a fascinating lineup. One of the headliners is Noah Kahan, who fits the festival's vibe and who headlines a lot of festivals. But on the other two days, two other acts are ascending to festival-headliner status for the first time, at least when we're talking about something as big as this. Lucy Dacus tops the Saturday-night lineup, while Doechii will close out the entire thing. They're both stars now! Dacus' partner and boygenius bandmate Julien Baker will also play on Saturday with Torres, and it's a trip to see her much further down on the bill.

The lineup also includes Kesha, the Marías, Clairo, Djo, the Last Dinner Party, Lola Young, Sharon Van Etten, Faye Webster, Role Model, Wallows, the Backseat Lovers, Marina, Lucius, the Beaches, Rachel Chinouriri, Bartees Strange, Joy Oladokun, and jasmine.4.t, among others. I took my daughter to one day of this festival in 2023, and we had a great time. Check here for all the relevant info.

UPDATE: And here's the lineup for All Things Go at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, the same weekend...

