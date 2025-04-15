Jane Paknia – “Waiting Pt 1”

Last month, Jane Paknia announced her new EP, evocatively titled Millions Of Years Of Longing, and shared the glitchy lead single "Solace," which she dedicated to SOPHIE and Alice Coltrane. Today, the electronic artist is back with "Waiting Pt 1."

"Waiting Pt 1" is enveloping and otherworldly, sparkling with celestial synths and pulsating with a fun rhythm. Here's what Paknia said about it:

I wrote the song "Waiting" originally in 2022. I had just moved back home to pursue music and the idea that I was waiting to be someone else so that I could leave was very painful. Lyrically that’s what was going on, realizing I could give myself almost anything except the literal time that I would need to transpire for the growth I craved. The groove is indeed in 11/4 but that’s not the point, the main idea was this Bach-like chord progression that could become danceable.

Listen below.

Millions Of Years Of Longing is out 6/6 via Eat Your Own Ears.