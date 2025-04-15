Artificial Go Announce New Album Musical Chairs: Hear “Circles”

Indie-poppers Artificial Go come from Cincinnati, but they sound like British people trying to sound like they're German, or maybe like Swedes trying to sound like they're Scottish. Their sound flashes back to a specific '80s era of DIY music -- the time when twee was just starting to emerge from post-punk. Bandleader Angie Willcutt sings in a declamatory chirp over music that skronks and sparkles at the same time. It's a version of underground music that's almost confrontationally silly, and it's a lot of fun.

Last year, Artificial Go released their debut album Hopscotch Fever, and they're already announcing the follow-up. Next month, they'll release Musical Chairs, a new album that promises to sound bigger and brighter. Today, the trio shares lead single "Circles," a very fun song where Angie Willcutt compares herself to various different dog breeds. I really like the way she delivers the line "shaking in my boots like a chihuahua." It's a fairly lo-fi record, but there are all sorts of little ear-candy touches in there, like the xylophone notes and the saxophone from guest Eric Dietrich, of the Drin and Sorry Eric. Below, check out "Circles" and the Musical Chairs tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Lasso"

02 "Circles"

03 "Yaya"

04 "The World Is My Runway"

05 "Red Convertible"

06 "Hallelujah"

07 "Tight Rope Walker"

08 "Playing Puppet"

09 "Late To The Party"

10 "Sky Burial"

Musical Chairs is out 5/16 on Feel It.