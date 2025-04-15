Stay Inside – “Monsieur Hawkweed”

Brooklyn indie rockers Stay Inside are back today with the new single "Monsieur Hawkweed," their first new music since their February 2024 LP Ferried Away and their first release since signing to their new label home Tiny Engines. The song builds on the band's usual mix of grungy emo with a bit of a folksy twang, resulting in what I can best describe as Americana math rock. Listen to "Monsieur Hawkweed" below.