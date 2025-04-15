Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stay Inside – “Monsieur Hawkweed”

10:16 AM EDT on April 15, 2025

Brooklyn indie rockers Stay Inside are back today with the new single "Monsieur Hawkweed," their first new music since their February 2024 LP Ferried Away and their first release since signing to their new label home Tiny Engines. The song builds on the band's usual mix of grungy emo with a bit of a folksy twang, resulting in what I can best describe as Americana math rock. Listen to "Monsieur Hawkweed" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Head Crack’s New EP Zero 2 Dust Is Old-School Thrashy Hardcore Excellence

January 30, 2026
New Music

Georgia Gets By Announces Debut Album Heavy Meadow: Hear “Faded Rose”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Prism Shores Announce New Album Softest Attack: Hear “Kid Gloves”

January 30, 2026