Stream ZORA’s Surprise Album Z D A Y

It hasn't even been three months since the Minneapolis singer, rapper, and producer ZORA released her last album. In January, ZORA dropped her LP BELLAdonna. Today, without any advance notice, she's followed it up with a new full-length called Z D A Y. As you might imagine, the title was inspired by Beyoncé's B'Day. On the new record, ZORA splatters her voice all over dazed, frantic tracks. Sometimes, she's making hectic, nervous hyper-rage stuff that recalls Jane Remover and Playboi Carti at the same time. Sometimes, her music edges into straight-up candy-rave. It's all physical, immediate music that's all about love and joy, which becomes political when you consider that the person making that music is a queer, trans American in 2025. Here's what ZORA says about the album:

I started making music in 2015, and dropped two albums in a year. I wanted to celebrate my ten-year anniversary by dropping two albums again in one year. Z D A Y, inspired by Beyoncé's B'Day, an album that I grew up playing on repeat in the house, is meant to be my little "Zora" spin on it. This is meant to be a celebration of music, trans and queer art, my birthday (!!), transsexual life, and love, delivered through pop music. However, most importantly, this is meant to serve as a positive and uplifting pop album for trans (and all) people to listen and turn up to, in these dark times. I wanted to follow up my darker, scarier album with something that trans people can listen to to feel like a baddie, and remind ourselves of what we LOVE about being trans + queer!

Stream Z D A Y below.

Z D A Y is out now on Get Better.