Tunde Adebimpe – “Somebody New”

Tunde Adebimpe is about to share his debut solo album Thee Black Boltz, which features the previously released singles “Magnetic,” “Drop,” and "God Knows." The full thing is out this Friday, and today the TV On The Radio frontman has shared one final preview with the glamorous, bittersweet dance-pop tune "Somebody New."

Adebimpe stars in its self-directed music video, which feels a bit like watching Paris Is Burning during a bad trip: “I’m positive I fell asleep on a couch with the TV on sometime in 1982 and fever dreamt this exact thing,” the musician explains of the clip in a press release.

Adebimpe also just did an episode of Amoeba's What's In My Bag? where he discussed his love for Nirvana's Bleach (timely!), Calvin And Hobbes, David Lynch, and more. See that and watch the "Somebody New" video below.

blast it loud in a tape player pic.twitter.com/tHZsdDcB5R — Stereogum (@stereogum) April 14, 2025

Thee Black Boltz is out 4/18 on Sub Pop.