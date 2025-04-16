Joe Goddard Announces New Kinetic EP: Hear “Image And Style” (Feat. SUKU Of Ward 21 & Dynamite MC)

Last year, Joe Goddard of Hot Chip released his third solo album Harmonics. Today, he's announcing his new EP Kinetic featuring Ward 21's SUKU, Dynamite MC, Pinty, and more.

“This EP focuses on the club more than my album Harmonics did," Goddard explains. "Working with MCs like Dynamite, Suku and Pinty was a real pleasure as I have been a fan of all of them for many years. I have been playing these tracks whilst DJing for the last year. Seeing the resurgence of UK garage recently it felt like a good moment to work in that genre again as it has always been so close to my heart. Seeing it bloom around the world is so cool.”

Check out the lead single "Image And Style" with SUKU and Dynamite MC below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Image And Style" (Feat. SUKU & Dynamite MC)

02 "Ace" (Feat. Pinty)

03 "Flex" (Feat. SUKU)

04 "Buffy" (Feat. Technology & Teamwork)

05 "Hold Me Tight" (Joe Goddard & ABSOLUTE.)

Kinetic is out 5/9 via Domino. Pre-order it here.