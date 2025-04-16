SAULT Share New Songs On Social Media

The UK collective SAULT likes to move in shadow and mystery. They started out anonymously posting multiple albums online until 2019, and they didn't play their first live show until 2023. There still hasn't been a second one. These days, we know a little more about SAULT -- more than the group might like, honestly. Bandleader Inflo became a successful producer for acts like Little Simz and Adele. Right now, Simz is suing Inflo for millions in allegedly unpaid loans, including big expenses for that one SAULT live show. But the SAULT enterprise soldiers on, and they randomly threw four new tracks up online yesterday.

On Monday, SAULT wiped their Instagram and posted a few new things on their Twitter and Instagram accounts, and those new things might constitute their follow-up to their most recent record, last year's Acts Of Faith. First, the group posted that image above -- scratched out hashmarks indicating the number ten. (SAULT released their much-acclaimed album NINE in 2021.) They also posted four songs, which seem to be called "Sorry it's too late," "T.H," "L.U," and "R.L." The tracks all find different ways to approach SAULT's misty R&B sound, sometimes through jazzy languor and sometimes through funky, uptempo, bass-heavy workouts. All of them sound like they've been cut off a bit early, like they could go on for a lot longer, even though all of them reach regular pop-song length. Listen to all four tracks below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIRzjQ4hVID/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIR5tj-BiFu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIR80ByBspT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading