MIKE & Tony Seltzer Announce New Album Pinball 2: Hear “Prezzy”

Indie rap musicians love getting together and making entire collaborative projects. Consider the case of MIKE, the prolific New York MC, and Tony Seltzer, the Brooklyn producer. Last year, MIKE and Seltzer got together to release Pinball, a loose and fun joint album with features from peers like Earl Sweatshirt and Niontay. Since then, MIKE has released his Showbiz! LP and dealt with obnoxious viral live-show stunts, while Seltzer has kept working with his old buddy Wiki. Today, MIKE and Seltzer announce a tour together, and they also reveal the impending release of Pinball II, which promises to be a loose and fun joint album with features from peers like Earl Sweatshirt and Niontay.

Pinball II is coming in a few weeks, and MIKE already foreshadowed the announcement by posting a video for the new track "Dolemite" on social media. It's a skittering, lurching head-nodder with a kinda-sung chorus from Sheck Wes collaborator Lunchbox. Today, MIKE and Seltzer drop the new single "Prezzy," an eerily scattered zone-out with a Trap-A-Holics drop. The production seems to nod toward hyperactively claustrophobic rage sounds, but Tony Seltzer actually co-produced the track with Clams Casino, the great sonic explorer who should produce more rap songs these days.

In addition to those tracks Pinball II has collaborations with Earl Sweatshirt, Niontay, and Sideshow, and it's also got production from Akachi, ivvys1, Laron, Dylvinci, and MIKE himself, working under his dj blackpower alias. Before the album comes out, MIKE and Seltzer will head out on a big North American tour that'll feature dates with peers like Liv.e, Niontay, Maxo, Navy Blue, and duendita. Below, check out the Nicholas Stafford Briggs-directed "Prezzy" video, the "Dolemite" clip that MIKE posted online, the Pinball II tracklist, and those tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sin City"

02 "Dolemite" (feat. Lunchbox)

03 "#71"

04 "WYC4"

05 "Golden Dragon"

06 "Money & Power"

07 "Belt"

08 "Sucka-Free"

09 "Angsty"

10 "DON’T FORCE IT"

11 "Hell Date" (feat. Sideshow)

12 "Splat!"

13 "Shaq & Kobe" (feat. Niontay)

14 "Amiri"

15 "Jumanji" (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

16 "Chest Painz"

TOUR DATES:

4/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church !%^

4/17 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat !%^

4/18 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

4/19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground !%#

4/20 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm !%#

4/22 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar !%#

4/23 - Miami, FL @ Gramps !%#

4/24 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey !%#

4/25 - Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly !%#

4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse %*~

4/27 - Birmingham, AL @ Workplay Theatre @*

4/29 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head @*

4/30 - Dallas, TX @ Tulips $@

5/01 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs) $@

5/02 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside $@

5/03 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $@

5/05 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress $△

5/06 - Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios $△

5/07 - San Diego, CA @ Quartyard ♜!

5/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco ?

5/09 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst (Atrium) ♜!

5/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall ♜!

5/11 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's €+&

5/13 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl +&

5/14 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile +&

5/15 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre +&

5/16 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement +&

5/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell +&

5/18 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre +&

5/20 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck +&

5/21 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge +&

5/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam £^

5/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall £^

5/24 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI £^

5/25 - Detroit, MI @ El Club ?

5/27 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop £ ◼︎

5/28 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House £♣︎

5/29 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre £♣︎

5/30 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club £♣︎

5/31 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ?

! with Sideshow

% with Niontay

^ with semiratruth

# with El Cousteau

* with Mercury

~ with Stahhr

@ with Salami Rose Joe Louis

$ with Liv.e

△ with Ritchie

♜ with Maxo

€ with Camden Malik

+ with Anysia Kym

Pinball II is out 5/7 on 10k.