Illuminati Hotties Announce New Nickel On The Floor EP: Hear “Wreck My Life” (Feat. PUP’s Stefan Babcock)

Last year, the ever-busy Sarah Tudzin released Power, the latest LP from her punky indie rock project Illuminati Hotties. She's already following it up with the just-announced EP Nickel On The Fountain Floor, out in May. Along with last month's single "777," it also features today's new one "Wreck My Life," a duet with PUP frontman (and occasional tourmate) Stefan Babcock.

"Wreck My Life" is a guitar-heavy anthem that, like most good Illuminati Hotties tunes, comes with a healthy dose of snark. Tudzin and Babcock sing in unison about being infatuated with someone against their better judgement -- someone who, say, works at a bookstore, pretends to have esoteric tastes, and microdoses shrooms after shopping at Whole Foods. Listen to "Wreck My Life" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "777"

02 "Wreck My Life" (Feat. PUP)

03 "Bright Sun"

04 "Hollow"

05 "Skateboard Tattoo"

Illuminati Hotties also just played a Tiny Desk concert. Tudzin didn't do any new songs, but dusted off some old goodies:

Nickel On The Fountain Floor is out 5/30 via Hopeless/Snack Shack Tracks.