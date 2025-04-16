Young Thug Announces New Album Uy Scuti

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Young Thug's masterpiece Barter 6, and we here at Stereogum are celebrating. Thugger has chosen to observe this hallowed date by officially announcing Uy Scuti, his first new album since the end of his endless RICO trial.

Thug teased the new album title on the back of a Miami Heat jersey while sitting courtside last month, and then he referenced it again this month while humorously responding to a post about the guy who got incorrect "Digits" lyrics tattooed on his body. (The lyric is "hustlers don't stop," but a fan got "horses don't stop" inked on his back. The guy with the tattoo said he went with the wrong lyrics on purpose, but Thug nonetheless promised, "And that’s y I’m talking with more clarity UY SCUTI… dam bro…") Then, last week, on one of many artist promo billboards on the road to Coachella, he confirmed Uy Scuti would be out in May.

Today, an official pre-order page went live, with various alternate album covers and lots of merch options, including a T-shirt that reads "What Would Brian Do" — a reference to Brian Steel, Thug's lawyer. The pre-order page does not list a tracklist or release date. Thug shared the link in a tweet alongside with the message "It’s time. Red Planet."

May 9 will mark three years since Thug, Gunna, and other members of their YSL organization were arrested on RICO charges, leading to the longest trial in Georgia history. He ultimately went free last Halloween after striking a plea deal. His most recent album, 2023's Business Is Business, came out while he was on trial.

It’s time. Red Planet https://t.co/JgqnjCfhgK — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 16, 2025

Young Thug and Mariah courtside at the Miami Heat game tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NnVAD16sVW — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) March 26, 2025

And that’s y I’m talking with more clarity UY SCUTI… dam bro… https://t.co/6EGgNHFA0e — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 7, 2025