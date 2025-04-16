Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Somerset Thrower Announce New Album Take Only What You Need To Survive: Hear “Never Going To Therapy”

6:10 PM EDT on April 16, 2025

Hailing from Long Island, Somerset Thrower has Frank Traficante on vocals and guitar, Tim Chimenti on drums, Conor Freeman on bass, and John Stippell on guitar. Today, the emo band is announcing their third album Take Only What You Need To Survive and sharing the bravely titled lead single "Never Going To Therapy."

“This was the first song we wrote for the record and it inevitably became the first single," Traficante explains. "As we continued writing, I wasn’t sure of its place on the album. The band convinced me it was good and Jon [Markson, producer] made it come to life in the studio. It reflects on being young and pure and standing on your convictions as an artist. It’s as tongue in cheek as it is sincere.”

Nostalgic influences like Jimmy Eat World can be heard on the anthemic, angsty tune; watch its music video directed by Rebecca Lader below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Free Time"
02 "Motor City"
03 "Never Going To Therapy"
04 "Brooklyn Zoo"
05 "Whole In The World"
06 "Sidearm"
07 "The Losing Streak"
08 "Bad Luck Mirror"
09 "Modern Speed"
10 "Shinebox"

Take Only What You Need To Survive is out 7/11 on Smartpunk. Pre-order it here.

Rebecca Lader

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Sunburned In London”

February 2, 2026
New Music

Hayley Williams Shares Power Snatch’s Debut EP, Says It Was “An Honor” To Lose Alternative Grammys To The Cure

February 2, 2026
New Music

Peter Gabriel – “Put The Bucket Down”

February 1, 2026
New Music

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! Shares New Songs By Chvrches, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Hatchie, & More

January 30, 2026
New Music

Cobrah Announces Debut Album Torn: Hear “Hush”

January 30, 2026
New Music

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis – “Deface The Currency”

January 30, 2026