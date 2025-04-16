Somerset Thrower Announce New Album Take Only What You Need To Survive: Hear “Never Going To Therapy”

Hailing from Long Island, Somerset Thrower has Frank Traficante on vocals and guitar, Tim Chimenti on drums, Conor Freeman on bass, and John Stippell on guitar. Today, the emo band is announcing their third album Take Only What You Need To Survive and sharing the bravely titled lead single "Never Going To Therapy."

“This was the first song we wrote for the record and it inevitably became the first single," Traficante explains. "As we continued writing, I wasn’t sure of its place on the album. The band convinced me it was good and Jon [Markson, producer] made it come to life in the studio. It reflects on being young and pure and standing on your convictions as an artist. It’s as tongue in cheek as it is sincere.”

Nostalgic influences like Jimmy Eat World can be heard on the anthemic, angsty tune; watch its music video directed by Rebecca Lader below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Free Time"

02 "Motor City"

03 "Never Going To Therapy"

04 "Brooklyn Zoo"

05 "Whole In The World"

06 "Sidearm"

07 "The Losing Streak"

08 "Bad Luck Mirror"

09 "Modern Speed"

10 "Shinebox"

Take Only What You Need To Survive is out 7/11 on Smartpunk. Pre-order it here.