Fyre Fest 2 Postponed Indefinitely

Back in September, Billy McFarland, who was let out of prison a few months prior, announced Fyre Fest 2, the sequel to the failed 2017 luxury festival. Tickets went on sale last month despite the purported host island Isla Mujeres claiming the event didn't exist. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was revealed as the first performer, and then the festival's new location of Playa del Carmen also denied its existence. Now, it's postponed indefinitely.

The event was supposed to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2, but a message has been sent to ticketholders that reads, "The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule."

A later statement to ticketholders read, "FYRE Festival 2 is still on. We are vetting new locations and will announce our host destination soon. Our priorities remain unchanged: delivering an unforgettable, safe, and transparent experience."

Tickets started at $1,400 and went all the way up to $1.1 million. No new date has been shared. Billy McFarland told NBC News that the date is dependent on location.

UPDATE: In an email to ticket holders, Fyre accused the the Playa del Carmen government of “theft”:

When a government takes your money, issues permits, promotes the event, and then pretends it’s never heard of you, that’s not just dishonest—it’s theft. Due to this, we have decided to move FYRE Festival 2 elsewhere.

On Thursday (April 27) Fyre Fest polled Instagram followers about possible alternative destinations including New York.