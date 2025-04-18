Wisp – “Get Back To Me”

Last month, Wisp kicked off a new era with "Sword." The shoegaze superstar played at Coachella last weekend, and now she's sharing "Get Back To Me."

"'Get Back To Me' represents the greed for chaos, even at the cost of yourself," she explains. "It’s about staying in a place you know isn’t good for you, yet you’re in a seemingly unbreakable cycle of going back — which portrays desperation, recklessness and limerence.”

It's a big year for the young viral sensation; she'll be performing at Bonnaroo and Kilby Block Party, and she'll be opening for System Of A Down on tour. "Get Back To Me" takes it slow before building into a gauzy whirlwind, and her vocals are as hypnotic and misty as ever. Listen below.