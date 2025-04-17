Skip to Content
New Music

Kilo Kish – "Negotiate" (Feat. Miguel)

11:09 AM EDT on April 17, 2025

The mercurial Kilo Kish has a new EP called Negotiations on the way, and its almost-title-track features Miguel. The two artists are longtime collaborators, and here they team up on "Negotiate," a hard-edged computer-pop track built on synths, blips, and a skittering drum machine. Within this mechanistic groove, Kish and Miguel's voices provide a glimpse of human yearning, which fits with the EP's theme as described by Kish: "Negotiations as a whole speaks to the everyday cuts and wounds that occur as a continuous result of productivity and creative-making."

Hear "Negotiate" below along with prior singles "Digital Emotional" and "Reprogram."

TRACKLIST:
01 "Digital Emotional"
02 "Reprogram"
03 "Negotiate" (Feat. Miguel)
04 "When I Came To Myself"
05 "DCMU"
06 "Enough"

Negotiations is out 5/16 via

Dana Boulous

