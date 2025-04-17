Rubber Band Gun Announces New Album Haters And Lovers: Hear “Wait, Hate, Talk”

Philly's Kevin Basko used to be a touring member of Foxygen, and he's collaborated with artists like John Andrews & The Yawns, the Lemon Twigs, and Thank You, Thank You (you can hear him on last year's great "Watching The Cyclones"). Under the name Rubber Band Gun, Basko releases his own tunes, which Thank You, Thank You's Ty Maxwell affixed with the enticing RIYL list of "Cameron Winter, early lofi MJ Lenderman, and Cindy Lee."

To say Basko is prolific would be an understatement. On a bet with Foxygen's Jonathan Rado, he once wrote 25 albums in one year. Last year he put out three: Street Memories, Zero Love Songs, and Role Player. He recently released a sardonic and mildly sultry '70s pop-rock gem called "Pay It Back," which sounds like Stephen Malkmus if he had soul. ("Gonna get a shiner on the all-seeing eye" — now there's a lyric.) He's back today with another new song and news of an album called Haters And Lovers, arriving one week from today. The new single, "Wait, Hate, Talk," is a bit like Rufus Wainwright doing bossa nova. I like it a lot, and maybe you will too:

<a href="https://rubberbandgun.bandcamp.com/album/wait-hate-talk">Wait, Hate, Talk by Rubber Band Gun</a>

Haters And Lovers is out 4/24.