Watch Sasami Cover Sky Ferreira’s “Everything Is Embarrassing” For SiriusXMU

When Sky Ferreira released her lone full-length album Night Time, My Time in 2013, Sasami Ashworth was still two years away from joining Cherry Glazerr and five years away from going solo. Sasami has since released three albums, most recently this year's Blood On the Silver Screen. Lots of artists like Sasami have done a whole career arc in the time between Sky Ferreira LPs. As a Ferreira fan, that's dispiriting. But even as Ferreira's long-delayed, once-leaked Masochism languishes in music-biz purgatory, Sasami is doing her part to keep the Sky Ferreira legend alive.

In a new visit to the SiriusXM studios, Sasami and her band performed a cover of "Everything Is Embarrassing," the stone-cold classic from Ferreira's 2012 Ghost EP that made her a blogger favorite. "Everything Is Embarrassing" is somewhat self-negating because the song itself is definitively not embarrassing. It's a perfect gem of a track, and I commend Sasami on her choice of repertoire. Watch the cover below, and marvel at the idea that all the classics from the peak indie-goes-pop era will soon count as "oldies."