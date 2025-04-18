The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

Jane Paknia - "Waiting pt 1"

There's something particularly stirring about complex time signatures. Think of songs like "Paranoid Android" and "Here Comes The Sun" — no matter how many times you've heard them, you might still get that peculiar feeling that a beat is missing and the song is skipping ahead, pushing you forward. That's also the case with New York-based composer and electronic musician Jane Paknia's new single “Waiting pt 1,” which, in spite of its name, feels like a bit of a rush. There's an antsy, nervous energy to the low-key house tune, maybe due in part to the conditions under which it was written: Paknia had just moved back home so she could focus on pursuing music, and watching the days pass as she anticipated her own "big break" became agonizing. At once contemplative and danceable, "Waiting" is a subtle jolt for when life feels a bit too stagnant. —Abby