Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Birds In Row & Maelstrom & Louisahhh Launch New Project Pain Magazine: Hear “Violent God”

10:42 AM EDT on April 18, 2025

French hardcore duo Birds In Row and Franco-American techno duo Maelstrom & Louisahhh have teamed up for a new quartet dubbed Pain Magazine. Both groups released albums not too long ago -- Birds In Row dropped Gris Klein in 2022 and Maelstrom & Louisahhh shared Sustained Resistance in 2023. But, a "let's fuck around and find out" studio session turned into a little over two weeks and an entire album. Their debut single and album title track "Violent God" is a pressing reminder why hardcore and techno are a match made in spine-tinglingg heaven.

"Do I believe in a violent god? You make me believe," Louisahhh wails over a pounding drumbeat and anxious, throbbing strings. There's plenty of hypnotic hissing and crackling that fall somewhere between a tea kettle scream and the poltergeisty screech of dial-up internet. Towards the track's end, there's some ominous sorta spaghetti western guitars that come in making the anguished vocals build to a triumphant resolution.

There's no album release date yet, but this single has me waiting on the edge of my seat.

Listen to "Violent God" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Puscifer Cover Low

February 3, 2026
New Music

Whitney Johnson, Lia Kohl, & Macie Stewart Announce Debut Album BODY SOUND

February 3, 2026
New Music

Dua Saleh Announces New Album Of Earth & Wires: Hear The Bon Iver Collabs “Flood” & “Glow”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Landowner – “Normal Returns To Normal”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Evelyn Gray – “Clotheslines”

February 3, 2026
New Music

Mitski Shares “I’ll Change For You,” Announces World Tour

February 3, 2026