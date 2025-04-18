Skip to Content
JID – “WRK”

11:03 AM EDT on April 18, 2025

Following 2022's The Forever Story, the talented Atlanta rapper JID has worked with Eminem, Katy Perry, French Montana, Ab-Soul, and even Imagine Dragons. He's also been releasing a series of "freestyle" tracks on Youtube. Today, JID shared another new single "WRK," on all streaming services, which you might be familiar with if you caught him teasing it at Dreamville Festival earlier this month.

"WRK" was produced by Pluss and Christo. It's a dynamic and bouncy track, showing off JID's agile flow, packed with melodic cries and an unexpected vocal shift from the rapper towards the end.

Listen to "WRK" below.

