Stream Westside Gunn’s Surprise New Heels Have Eyes EP

Westside Gunn loves pro wrestling. We know this. Before the Buffalo rap fixture got famous, he was sampling wrestling promos and putting old WWF photos on his mixtape covers. WSG and his brother Conway The Machine used to call themselves Hall and Nash. Now that, Westside Gunn is more of an insider, I see him sitting ringside on TV all the time. This is Wrestlemania weekend, so WSG is naturally very busy. He runs his own independent wrestling promotion 4th Rope, and he's co-promoting a big show with Game Changer Wrestling. The Heels Have Eyes goes tonight at the Palms' Pearl Theater in Las Vegas. The Hardy Boyz are in action against a mystery opponent, and there will be a triple-threat match with Mustafa Ali, Trevor Lee, and Leon Slater. Naturally, Westside Gunn is hyping up the event with a new surprise-release EP, also called Heels Have Eyes, and it's got Ted DiBiase and the Million Dollar Belt on the cover.

When he released 2023's And Then You Pray For Me, Westside Gunn said that it would be his last studio album. Thus far, he's held strong to that, though he's still done plenty of rapping. In February, for instance, he dropped the 12 mixtape, which mostly worked as a showcase for his gifted protege Stove God Cooks.

WSG only announced the five-song, 10-minute EP Heels Have Eyes yesterday. It's an atypical release for him in that it has no guests at all. It's just Westside Gunn casually going in over beats from producers like Harry Fraud and Cee Gee. At one point, Westside Gunn implies that he recorded the entire EP on the night before release. He also says that he really doesn't like rapping, which is funny. Stream it below.

The Heels Have Eyes EP is out now on Griselda/Roc Nation. Read our 2024 feature on Westside Gunn here.