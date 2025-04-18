Little Simz Talks Lawsuit Against Inflo, Scrapping Four Albums She Made With Him

For much of her career the gifted UK rapper Little Simz has been working with a single collaborator, producer Inflo. Simz and Inflo met at St. Mary's Youth Club when they were both kids, and Inflo has been essentially the sole producer of Simz' last three albums, including the Mercury Prize-winning 2021 breakout Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. That relationship has dissolved dramatically. Last month, we learned that Simz is suing Inflo for refusing to repay a personal loan worth $2.2 million. Now, she's talking about it.

Inflo and his wife, the R&B singer Cleo Sol, are the two main members of the mysterious collective SAULT. Simz claims that she lent Inflo that money at least in part to get SAULT play a 2023 London live show, which remains the group's only live performance to date. Simz joined them onstage that night. Earlier this week, SAULT shared four new songs on social media. A new SAULT album called 10 appeared on Spotify last last night, but it has since been removed.

In a new Billboard feature, Simz says that she recently struggled to finish four albums that she tried to follow up her last album 2022's No Thank You, multiple times. She started and then scrapped four albums, presumably with Info. She says, "They were great, but it’s more the situation of who I made them with. In letting go of that relationship, I had to let go of that music… It’s like having a kid with someone. You might split with the person, but you don’t just stop loving the kid."

Next month, Little Simz will release Lotus, her first album since parting ways with Info, and we've already posted the singles "Flood" and "Free." In the as-yet-unreleased album opener, Simz reportedly gets a lot more pointed about Inflo than she does in that interview: "I’m lucky that I got out now/ It’s a shame, I really feel sorry for your wife... This person I’ve known my whole life, coming like a devil in disguise." Talking about the song, Simz tells Billboard, "I was really frustrated and hurt, and I wanted to scream. But it’s tricky starting off on that foot sometimes." Read the Billboard story here.