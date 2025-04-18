Kendrick Lamar Becomes The First Musician To Appear In A Gatorade Commercial

For obvious reasons, Gatorade commercials usually feature athletes. The drink was designed for sports people, by sports people. They dump it on the football coach after a big win. It's synonymous with exercise. But what about verbal workouts?

Kendrick Lamar, who is on record as a big runner, narrates a new Gatorade ad that premiered today. Set to his GNX track "peekaboo," it features a familiar montage of superstar athletes across football, basketball, tennis, and more. But near the end, there are some images of K.dot himself, which marks the first time a musical artist has appeared in a Gatorade spot. (Eminem previously narrated one but did not appear onscreen.)

See it for yourself below.