Kendrick Lamar Becomes The First Musician To Appear In A Gatorade Commercial

2:39 PM EDT on April 18, 2025

For obvious reasons, Gatorade commercials usually feature athletes. The drink was designed for sports people, by sports people. They dump it on the football coach after a big win. It's synonymous with exercise. But what about verbal workouts?

Kendrick Lamar, who is on record as a big runner, narrates a new Gatorade ad that premiered today. Set to his GNX track "peekaboo," it features a familiar montage of superstar athletes across football, basketball, tennis, and more. But near the end, there are some images of K.dot himself, which marks the first time a musical artist has appeared in a Gatorade spot. (Eminem previously narrated one but did not appear onscreen.)

See it for yourself below.

