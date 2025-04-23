Skip to Content
Yaya Bey Announces New Album Do It Afraid: Hear “Dream Girl” & “Wake Up B*tch”

1:17 PM EDT on April 23, 2025

Last month, Yaya Bey unveiled her new song "Merlot And Grigio” featuring Father Philis. It turns out it comes from her upcoming album Do It Afraid, which the Queens soul singer is announcing today. She's also sharing the singles "Dream Girl" and "Wake Up B*tch."

According to Bey, "Dream Girl" is about “escaping to the party for a little while” and “really tapping into your desires — knowing there’s a million heavy things that need your attention but also leaving room for fantasy.”

As for "Wake Up B*tch," which serves as the opening track, she explained, "There’s so much to be angry about right now and though I’m not someone who likes to sit in anger for too long, I do think it’s important to acknowledge it. Especially if you want to move on to other emotions. You’ve gotta acknowledge the elephant in the room.”

Check out the tunes below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Wake Up B*tch"
02 "End Of The World" (Feat. Nigel Hall & Butcher Brown)
03 "Real Yearners Unite"
04 "Cindy Rella"
05 "Raisins"
06 "Spin Cycle"
07 "Dream Girl"
08 "Merlot And Grigio" (Feat. Father Philis)
09 "Breakthrough"
10 "A Surrender"
11 "In A Circle"
12 "Aye Noche" (Feat. Rahrah Gabor & Exaktly)
13 "No For Real, Wtf?"
14 "Blicky"
15 "Ask The Questions"
16 "Bella Noches Pt1"
17 "A Tiny Thing That’s Mine"
18 "Choice"

TOUR DATES:
06/07 - New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Festival
09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/11 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ 99 Scott
09/13 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
09/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
09/18 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/19 - Urbana, IL @ PYGMALION
09/23 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/24 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
09/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Do It Afraid is out 6/20 via drink sum wtr. Pre-order it here.

Cody Lidtke

