Hasan Piker Helps Kneecap Livestream Palestine Message Amid Coachella Censorship

Kneecap have been vocal about their support for Palestine during the ongoing Israeli genocide, to the point where they've faced censorship several times. This included last Friday at Coachella when their “free Palestine” jumbotron messages and chants were omitted from American livestreams. Last night (Apr. 18), the Northern Irish rap trio received help from leftist social media personality Hasan Piker with advocating for Palestine during their second performance at the festival.

After offering his help on X last weekend, Piker joined the group onstage for Weekend 2 and livestreamed the set via his Twitch channel. The screen behind the group read: "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes. Fuck Israel. Free Palestine." DJ Próvaí help up a Palestinian flag. Watch Piker's stream here, and see footage below.

