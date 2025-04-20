Kendrick Lamar & SZA Perform GNX & Lana Songs Live For The First Time At Minneapolis Tour Kickoff

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's co-headlining Grand National Tour kicked off in Minneapolis Saturday night. After appearing together during the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, the duo performed familiar favorites and debuted some songs from their respective recent albums GNX and Lana. Kendrick did tracks like "wacced out murals," "hey now," "dodger blue," and "reincarnated" for the first time, while SZA did first-time performances of "30 For 30," "Scorsese Baby Daddy," "Kitchen," and "BMF."

The 50-plus-song setlist also featured K. Dot doing his verses on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" and Playboi Carti's "Good Credit," and he did a new verse on his cousin Baby Keem's song "Family Ties." There were a few subtle Drake digs throughout the set, too: Kendrick did part of his 2012 song "Poetic Justice," which features Drake on the studio version, while SZA performed her feature on Drake's For All The Dogs highlight "Rich Baby Daddy." Ahead of "Not Like Us," there was also a pre-recorded video that appeared to depict Kendrick in the middle of a deposition, alluding to Drake's recent defamation lawsuit. Outside of the stadium, there was also a pop-up for SZA's new beauty brand Not Beauty. Mustard opened with a DJ set.

See some fan-captured clips of the show and the full setlist below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@vanessasconcerts/video/7495287730818010414

https://www.tiktok.com/@vanessasconcerts/video/7495365802523200811

CANT BELIEVE MY FIRST NOT BEAUTY POP UP IS TOMORROW ? SEE YOU THERE !! pic.twitter.com/ziNaStSOhc — SZA (@sza) April 19, 2025

SETLIST:

"wacced out murals" (live debut)

"squabble up"

"King Kunta"

"ELEMENT."

"tv off (part I)"

"30 for 30" (live debut)

"Love Galore"

"Broken Clocks"

"The Weekend"

"euphoria"

"hey now" (live debut)

"reincarnated" (live debut)

"HUMBLE."

"Backseat Freestyle"

"family ties" (Baby Keem cover; Kendrick performed a new verse)

"Swimming Pools (Drank)"

"m.A.A.d city" (with elements of Anita Baker's "Sweet Love")

"Alright"

"man at the garden"

"Scorsese Baby Daddy" (live debut)

"F2F"

"Garden (Say It Like Dat)"

"Kitchen" (live debut)

"Blind"

"Forgiveless"

"Low"

"Doves In The Wind"

"All The Stars"

"LOVE."

"dodger blue" (live debut)

"peekaboo"

"Like That"

"DNA."

"GOOD CREDIT" (Playboi Carti cover) (first time by Kendrick)

"Count Me Out" (with elements of "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe")

"Money Trees"

"Poetic Justice"

"Diamond Boy (DTM)"

"Shirt"

"Kill Bill"

"Snooze"

"Crybaby"

"Saturn"

"Good Days"

"Rich Baby Daddy"

"BMF" (live debut)

"Kiss Me More"

(Unknown)

"tv off (part II)"

"Not Like Us"

"luther"

"gloria"