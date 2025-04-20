Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream SAULT’s New Album 10

2:28 PM EDT on April 20, 2025

Just a few days ago, the elusive yet prolific UK indie-soul collective SAULT dropped four new songs with very few additional details. Yesterday -- keeping in line with their tendency to surprise-release albums -- they went ahead and put a full LP called 10 on streaming services. (After first appearing on Spotify on Friday, before being taken down after a few hours, the album is now back on the platform.) It's a fitting release for Easter weekend, coming from a band who lean heavily on gospel influences.

This new album arrives as Inflo, one of SAULT's core members, currently faces a lawsuit from his formerly frequent collaborator Little Simz. The rapper recently said that Inflo has been refusing to repay a personal loan worth $2.2 million. Part of that loan was supposedly for SAULT to play a 2023 London live show -- which remains the group’s only live performance to date -- during which Simz joined them onstage. It seems like a messy situation, but regardless, 10 is here. Stream it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "T.H."
02 "R.L."
03 "K.T.Y.W.S."
04 "P"
05 "I.L.T.S."
06 "L.U."
07 "S.I.T.L."
08 "H.T.T.R."
09 "W.A.L."
10 "S.O.T.H."

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Thurston Moore Shares Guitar Explorations Of Cloud Formations Recordings For New Music Dublin Festival

February 6, 2026
New Music

Chat Pile – “Masks” & “Sifting” (Nirvana Cover)

February 6, 2026
New Music

Damaged Bug Announces New Album ZUZAX: Hear “End Of The War”

February 6, 2026
New Music

Jennie Joins Tame Impala On New “Dracula” Remix

February 6, 2026
New Music

Ted Leo Shares New Post-Punk Tracks, Pharmacists Album Update

February 6, 2026
New Music

Spaceport Announce New Album Cut The Lake: Hear “Switch”

February 6, 2026