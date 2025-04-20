Stream SAULT’s New Album 10

Just a few days ago, the elusive yet prolific UK indie-soul collective SAULT dropped four new songs with very few additional details. Yesterday -- keeping in line with their tendency to surprise-release albums -- they went ahead and put a full LP called 10 on streaming services. (After first appearing on Spotify on Friday, before being taken down after a few hours, the album is now back on the platform.) It's a fitting release for Easter weekend, coming from a band who lean heavily on gospel influences.

This new album arrives as Inflo, one of SAULT's core members, currently faces a lawsuit from his formerly frequent collaborator Little Simz. The rapper recently said that Inflo has been refusing to repay a personal loan worth $2.2 million. Part of that loan was supposedly for SAULT to play a 2023 London live show -- which remains the group’s only live performance to date -- during which Simz joined them onstage. It seems like a messy situation, but regardless, 10 is here. Stream it below.

<a href="https://saultglobal.bandcamp.com/album/10-2">10 by SAULT</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "T.H."

02 "R.L."

03 "K.T.Y.W.S."

04 "P"

05 "I.L.T.S."

06 "L.U."

07 "S.I.T.L."

08 "H.T.T.R."

09 "W.A.L."

10 "S.O.T.H."