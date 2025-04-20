Stream SAULT’s New Album 10

Just a few days ago, the elusive yet prolific UK indie-soul collective SAULT dropped four new songs with very few additional details. Yesterday -- keeping in line with their tendency to surprise-release albums -- they went ahead and put a full LP called 10 on streaming services. (After first appearing on Spotify on Friday, before being taken down after a few hours, the album is now back on the platform.) It's a fitting release for Easter weekend, coming from a band who lean heavily on gospel influences.
This new album arrives as Inflo, one of SAULT's core members, currently faces a lawsuit from his formerly frequent collaborator Little Simz. The rapper recently said that Inflo has been refusing to repay a personal loan worth $2.2 million. Part of that loan was supposedly for SAULT to play a 2023 London live show -- which remains the group’s only live performance to date -- during which Simz joined them onstage. It seems like a messy situation, but regardless, 10 is here. Stream it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "T.H."
02 "R.L."
03 "K.T.Y.W.S."
04 "P"
05 "I.L.T.S."
06 "L.U."
07 "S.I.T.L."
08 "H.T.T.R."
09 "W.A.L."
10 "S.O.T.H."