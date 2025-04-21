Watch Post Malone Bring Out Jelly Roll And Ed Sheeran At Coachella

Coachella 2025 wrapped up last night with headliner Post Malone, who, by the way, is already working on another country album. He didn't debut any new music during the festival, but his Weekend 2 set featured surprise guests Jelly Roll and Ed Sheeran.

Jelly came onstage to do his part on "Losers," a duet between the two rappers-turned-country stars from Post's latest album F-1 Trillion. Later in the set, a guitar-wielding Sheeran came out to do Swae Lee's parts on "Sunflower" from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Watch some clips below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@biggest_postmalonefan/video/7495665974641839368