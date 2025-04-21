Skip to Content
Watch Post Malone Bring Out Jelly Roll And Ed Sheeran At Coachella

11:24 AM EDT on April 21, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) (INDIO,

|Arturo Holmes

Coachella 2025 wrapped up last night with headliner Post Malone, who, by the way, is already working on another country album. He didn't debut any new music during the festival, but his Weekend 2 set featured surprise guests Jelly Roll and Ed Sheeran.

Jelly came onstage to do his part on "Losers," a duet between the two rappers-turned-country stars from Post's latest album F-1 Trillion. Later in the set, a guitar-wielding Sheeran came out to do Swae Lee's parts on "Sunflower" from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Watch some clips below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@biggest_postmalonefan/video/7495665974641839368

