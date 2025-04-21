Luster – “Sunday”

Los Angeles shoegazers Luster have been putting out records since 2020, and they've earned the admiration of their fuzz-guitar contemporaries. Last year, Luster's one-off single "Like I Do" caught our attention and landed on our best-songs-of-the-week list. Today, Luster follow that single with "Sunday," another blearily romantic rush of bittersweet vocals and gigantic, crushing guitar sounds.

Whirr's Nick Bassett is a longtime Luster associate, and he mixed and mastered "Sunday," just as he did with "Like I Do." But Luster wrote and produced "Sunday" themselves, and they clearly know what they're doing. The sounds on "Sunday" are all familiar, but Luster employ them more prettily than most. Even if you think you're over the current shoegaze revival, it's a fun to hear someone bring this level of assurance to the sound without taking it outside of the band's usual DIY context. Listen below.