Sunflower Bean – “There’s A Part I Can’t Get Back”

This Friday, Sunflower Bean will release Mortal Primetime. So far the New York crew has previewed the album with the dynamic singles "Champagne Taste" and "Nothing Romantic," and now they're back with the evocative track "There's A Part I Can't Get Back."

"This song is about the lasting scars of grooming — the parts of yourself that are stolen and the anger you carry because of it," vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming explains. She continues:

It came to me in such a raw and direct way, there was no second-guessing or wondering how I felt. I didn’t want to write a song about being healed, I wanted to be angry about needing to heal at all. The line, "If I die before I wake, I pray the Lord lets me get even first," is important because it captures the intensity of these feelings and how they go beyond logic. I am confronting the pain and the questions that will never be answered.

Watch the Harv Frost-directed music video below.

Mortal Primetime is out 4/25 via Lucky Number.