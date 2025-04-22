Deltron 3030 Announce 25th Anniversary Tour, Prep First New Album In 12 Years

Next month marks 25 years since Deltron 3030's eponymous debut. The hip-hop supergroup is made up of rapper Del The Funky Homosapien, producer Dan The Automator, and DJ Kid Koala, and today they're announcing an anniversary tour to celebrate that album.
The run travels all over North America in July, September, and October, stopping by New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and more major cities. Meanwhile, the crew is working on their third LP to follow 2013's Event 2. See the tour dates below, and find ticket information here.
TOUR DATES:
07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Summer Concerts at the Pier
07/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
07/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether
07/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/27 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown
09/25 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
09/29 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield
10/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall