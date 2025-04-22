Deltron 3030 Announce 25th Anniversary Tour, Prep First New Album In 12 Years

Next month marks 25 years since Deltron 3030's eponymous debut. The hip-hop supergroup is made up of rapper Del The Funky Homosapien, producer Dan The Automator, and DJ Kid Koala, and today they're announcing an anniversary tour to celebrate that album.

The run travels all over North America in July, September, and October, stopping by New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, and more major cities. Meanwhile, the crew is working on their third LP to follow 2013's Event 2. See the tour dates below, and find ticket information here.

TOUR DATES:

07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Summer Concerts at the Pier

07/21 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

07/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

07/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bellwether

07/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown

09/25 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/28 – Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

09/29 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield

10/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall