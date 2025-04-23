Madeline Kenney Announces New Album Kiss From The Balcony: Hear “All I Need”

In 2023, Madeline Kenney released A New Reality Mind, which was our Album Of The Week. Today, the Oakland-based singer-songwriter is announcing its follow-up Kiss From The Balcony and sharing the breezy lead single "All I Need."

"This was an Imagined Love song — trying to create something perfect and soft and yet realistic; the feeling of falling into someone after a long day, an imagined cheek so soft you could live there," Kenney explains. "I think a good love song has to include something about feeling like the only ones in the world who 'get it.' I like to think of the Kiss From The Balcony as the totally wild and foolhardy desire to love, to blow a kiss to the universe, despite it all."

Kenney made Kiss From The Balcony in collaboration with Ben Sloan and Stephen Patota in a two-week session. "All I Need" is a lush, contemplative tune and it's accompanied by a great Jimmy Whispers-directed music video featuring horses and swords. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Scoop"

02 "Never"

03 "Breakdown"

04 "Slap"

05 "Cue"

06 "Semitones"

07 "Paycheck"

08 "They Go Wide"

09 "All I Need"

Kiss From The Balcony is out 7/18 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.