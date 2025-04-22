Skip to Content
Neggy Gemmy Announces New Album She Comes From Nowhere: Hear “Mysterious Girl”

9:30 PM EDT on April 21, 2025

Neggy Gemmy (fka Negative Gemini) has announced her new album She Comes From Nowhere, the follow-up to 2023's CBD Reiki Moonbeam. The LA electronic artist shared the alluring lead single "Mysterious Girl" on Friday (Apr. 18).

The release coincides with her tour with her 100% Electrica co-founder George Clanton, which is off to a rocky start. Clanton posted a video on Instagram of concertgoers stealing his T-shirt (specifically his 1991 Hard Rock Cafe shirt) off the stage, again. About it, he wrote, "I will find you and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Electric chair." Clanton’s offering “free all access tix for life to whoever snitches.”

Below watch that clip and hear "Mysterious Girl."


https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIufB1MsFwy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

TOUR DATES:
04/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
04/23 - Miami, FL @ ZeyZey
04/24 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/27 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
04/30 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
05/01 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/03 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

She Comes From Nowhere is out in June.

