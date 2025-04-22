Neggy Gemmy Announces New Album She Comes From Nowhere: Hear “Mysterious Girl”

Neggy Gemmy (fka Negative Gemini) has announced her new album She Comes From Nowhere, the follow-up to 2023's CBD Reiki Moonbeam. The LA electronic artist shared the alluring lead single "Mysterious Girl" on Friday (Apr. 18).

The release coincides with her tour with her 100% Electrica co-founder George Clanton, which is off to a rocky start. Clanton posted a video on Instagram of concertgoers stealing his T-shirt (specifically his 1991 Hard Rock Cafe shirt) off the stage, again. About it, he wrote, "I will find you and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Electric chair." Clanton’s offering “free all access tix for life to whoever snitches.”

Below watch that clip and hear "Mysterious Girl."

<a href="https://neggygemmy.bandcamp.com/track/mysterious-girl">Mysterious Girl by Neggy Gemmy</a>

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIufB1MsFwy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

TOUR DATES:

04/22 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

04/23 - Miami, FL @ ZeyZey

04/24 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/27 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/29 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/30 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

05/01 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/03 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

She Comes From Nowhere is out in June.