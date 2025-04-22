Pulp Announce 2025 North American Tour

Last year, returning Britpop legends Pulp embarked on their first North American tour in more than a decade. The shows were reportedly incredible, and they included the live debuts of a bunch of new songs. We now know where those songs will end up. Later this spring, Pulp will release the reunion LP More, their first new album in nearly a quarter century. They've already shared first single "Spike Island," and it's an absolute banger. Now, Pulp have unveiled plans for another North American tour. Those of us who missed them last time are getting another chance, and we better not waste it.

Pulp were already planning to play a pair of Hollywood Bowl shows with LCD Soundsystem this September, and they've also got some festival and arena gigs coming up in the UK and Ireland. Now, they've shared their plans for a quick North American jaunt leading up to those Hollywood Bowl gigs. I have to imagine that these will be Pulp's biggest-ever headlining shows in North America, as they're coming to venues like Forest Hills Stadium and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/07 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

6/10 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

6/13-14 – London, UK @ The O2

6/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

6/21 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

7/04 - Montreaux, Switzerland @ Montreaux Jazz Festival

7/10 - Bilbao, Spain @ BBK Live

7/25 – Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival

8/13 - Saint-Père, France @ La Route Du Rock

9/04 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

9/06 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

9/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

9/11 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

9/13 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs

9/16 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/17 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

9/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

9/22 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/25-26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

* with LCD Soundsystem

Artist presale for these shows begins 9/23 at 10AM local time.