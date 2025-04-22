Skip to Content
Say Sue Me – “In This Mess”

11:12 AM EDT on April 22, 2025

Someone figured out how to make guitars sound gigantic. I mean, lots of people have figured out how to make guitars sound gigantic throughout the years, but it feels like it's been a while since I've heard some properly gigantic guitars. South Korean indie rockers Say Sue Me usually make some great guitar sounds, but I don't know that I've ever heard their guitars sound quite as vast as they do on the new single "In This Mess."

Say Sue Me have a UK tour coming up, and they'll release their new EP Time Is Not Yours later this month. We've already posted lead single "Vacation," a collaboration with Silica Gel's Kim Hanjoo. Today, we get to hear "In This Mess," the one with the really big guitar sound. Honestly, it's not just the guitar. The bass and vocals are fantastic, too. I love it when a left-of-center indie band comes up with something that would sound amazing when echoing around festival grounds. Check it out below.

The Time Is Not Yours EP is out 4/30 on Damnably.

