Jawdropped – “Outside”

American indie rock has gone lots of places in the past 34 years, but I wouldn't say it's better now than it was in 1991, when Jawbreaker and Jawbox released their split 7". Maybe there's something to that. Maybe we need to cut it out with all the Frog bands or whatever and go back to Jaw bands. We've already got LA's Jawdropped proving that it can be done, so now it's time for everyone else to step up.

In a few days, the fuzzy power-pop kids in Jawdropped will release their debut EP Just Fantasy. Lead single "Fantasy" made it onto our songs-of-the-week list, and now they've followed that song with a soaring jam called "Outside." The band brings a ton of urgency to the track, and they show that they understand how much meaning one can put into a lyric like "lalalala," which is always a good sign. The band says, "'Outside’ is about feeling like you never really fit in. But when you have true love in your life, feeling like an outsider doesn't matter as much. The little voice in your head isn’t as loud when you have someone that knows exactly how you feel." Check out their "Outside" video below.

The Just Fantasy EP is out 4/25 on Angel Tapes.