redveil – “square one”

2:10 PM EDT on April 22, 2025

We've been keeping our eyes and ears on redveil for a few years now. Since his 2022 breakout project learn 2 swim and the following year's playing w/ fire EP, the DMV rapper and producer has made fans and collaborators out of similarly-artsy hip-hop ringleaders like Denzel Curry and JPEGMAFIA. Today, having just celebrated his 21st birthday, redveil is ringing in a new chapter with the single "square one."

redveil produced "square one" with Johnny May and Luke Titus. It has a vibrant, jazzy instrumental, a snare drum pitter-pattering as redveil spits about coming of age beneath the spotlight. Watch 777MEDIA's video for "square one" below.

