Roy Thomas Baker Dead At 78, Produced Queen, Cars, Foreigner, & More

5:05 PM EDT on April 22, 2025

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Roy Thomas Baker, the legendary rock producer best-known for his long working relationship with Queen, has died. According to a press release from his publicist, Baker passed away on April 12. No cause of death has been reported. Baker was 78.

Roy Thomas Baker, a London native, got his start working as an assistant recording engineer in the '60s. He had credits on records from artists like the Rolling Stones, the Who, David Bowie, T. Rex, Frank Zappa, and Free. Working at Trident Studios, Baker helped sign Queen to Neptune, Trident's record production company. In 1973, Baker produced Queen's self-titled album, and he went on to produce four more Queen albums. Baker's most famous work as a producer is Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," a song that's become a cultural staple.

Baker went on to produce records from acts like Hawkwind, Ian Hunter, and Dusty Springfield. In 1979, Baker produced the Cars' self-titled debut, and he went on to produce three more Cars albums, helping mold them into the new wave act who best spoke the language of classic rock. Baker also produced a couple of hugely successful Journey records, Foreigner's Head Games, Devo's Oh No! It's Devo, and Ozzy Osbourne's No Rest For The Wicked, among many others.

In the '80s, Baker worked as an A&R rep for Elektra, and he helped sign acts like Metallica and 10,000 Maniacs. Baker's work slowed down in the 21st century, but he continued to work, producing the Darkness' sophomore LP One Way Ticket To Hell... And Back and working with Smashing Pumpkins on 2007's Zeitgeist and 2009's American Gothic. Below, check out some of Baker's work.

