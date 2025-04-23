Skip to Content
Snail Mail – “Two Legs” (This Is Lorelei Cover)

11:27 AM EDT on April 23, 2025

This Friday, Nate Amos unveils the deluxe edition of his great 2024 album Box For Buddy, Box For Star, which features some collaborations and covers with fellow indie rockers. He already shared MJ Lenderman's cover of "Dancing In The Club," and now he's releasing Snail Mail's take on "Two Legs."

“Within the last few years, following Nate's projects, I have come to the conclusion he is the best songwriter of our generation as well as a great guy," Lindsey Jordan says. "Getting to do vocals on this was such a treat because I got to listen to it over and over again.”

Amos adds, “When the idea of a deluxe edition with covers/collabs first came up the literal first thought I had was ‘I gotta get Lindsey to sing Two Legs.’ I’ve loved Snail Mail ever since Water From Your Eyes had a chance to tour with them so it was a joy to hear Lindsey bless the song like this.”

Jordan's voice sounds great on her rendition — especially considering how rarely we get to hear from her, the latest time being in July of last year for a Smashing Pumpkins cover — and she retains the evocative, Elliott Smith-like essence of the original. Listen below.

The deluxe edition of Box for Buddy, Box For Star is out 4/25 via Double Double Whammy.

