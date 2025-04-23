Squid – “The Hearth And Circle Round Fire”

In February, Squid unleashed Cowards, which earned our Album Of The Week honor. Today, the British band is back with an outtake called "The Hearth And Circle Round Fire."

“‘The Hearth And Circle Round Fire’ is a punky tune that came together quite easily but we felt dissatisfied with that ease and decided to record it as a 15 minute jam, rip it apart and tape it back together," vocalist and drummer Ollie Judge says. "Lyrically, it was inspired by the dystopian worlds of Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 and Kay Dick’s They, worlds which everyday people succumb to mass censorship and propaganda with only a small amount of people willing to fight against it.”

Predictably, the track is another amazing art-rock epic. Dive in below.