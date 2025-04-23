Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Florence Road – “Caterpillar”

9:12 AM EDT on April 23, 2025

Jan Philipzen

The Cranberries comparison seems to obvious, but it's unavoidable. Florence Road are an Irish band who make tender, sensitive, string-laden acoustic ballads. Virtually everything they do exists in the shadow of first-album Cranberries, the same way that first-album Cranberries existed in the shadow of the Sundays and the Smiths and Sinéad O'Connor. It cannot be helped. In any case, it's a good thing. First-album Cranberries were great! People still love them! You could do a whole lot worse than reminding the world of first-album Cranberries.

Florence Road are four young women, all childhood friends, from Wicklow, Ireland. Lead singer Lily Aron has some of the same raw grace as young Dolores O'Riordan. At the moment, Florence Road are working with big-deal Olivia Rodrigo/Chappell Roan collaborator Dan Nigro, which is probably a best-case scenario for an ambitious young band. We already posted their debut single "Heavy," and now they've followed it with "Caterpillar," a lovely new song about feeling so embarrassed that you can't stand yourself. They've also got a lo-fi live video where they perform the song in a bathroom on a recent trip to Boston. Check out the song and that video below.

"Caterpillar" is out now on Warner.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Panopticon Shares Surprise New Split With Uprising, Comments On Removing Music From Spotify

February 7, 2026
New Music

Ascendant Hardcore Bands Collateral & Burning Lord Release Furious New Split

February 6, 2026
New Music

The Leaving – “Pray”

February 6, 2026
New Music

J. Cole Releases Sprawling, Stressed-Out New Double Album The Fall-Off

February 6, 2026
New Music

Morrissey Removes “Terrorism” Lyric From New Song “Notre-dame”

February 6, 2026
New Music

Bill Orcutt Announces New Album Music In Continuous Motion: Hear Two Tracks

February 6, 2026