Florence Road – “Caterpillar”

The Cranberries comparison seems to obvious, but it's unavoidable. Florence Road are an Irish band who make tender, sensitive, string-laden acoustic ballads. Virtually everything they do exists in the shadow of first-album Cranberries, the same way that first-album Cranberries existed in the shadow of the Sundays and the Smiths and Sinéad O'Connor. It cannot be helped. In any case, it's a good thing. First-album Cranberries were great! People still love them! You could do a whole lot worse than reminding the world of first-album Cranberries.

Florence Road are four young women, all childhood friends, from Wicklow, Ireland. Lead singer Lily Aron has some of the same raw grace as young Dolores O'Riordan. At the moment, Florence Road are working with big-deal Olivia Rodrigo/Chappell Roan collaborator Dan Nigro, which is probably a best-case scenario for an ambitious young band. We already posted their debut single "Heavy," and now they've followed it with "Caterpillar," a lovely new song about feeling so embarrassed that you can't stand yourself. They've also got a lo-fi live video where they perform the song in a bathroom on a recent trip to Boston. Check out the song and that video below.

"Caterpillar" is out now on Warner.