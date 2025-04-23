Preoccupations – “Ill At Ease”

In a few short weeks, the great Calgary post-punk veterans Preoccupations will release their new album Ill At Ease. I have heard the record, and I can assure you that it's as good as you're probably expecting from its two promising lead singles, "Focus" and "Bastards." You could take my word on that, or you could consult further evidence by playing the LP's title track. That one is out now. too.

"Ill At Ease" is a sharp, nervous track with a few big, bright hooks in there. In a press release, bandleader Matt Flegel says, "I was trying to convey the feeling of waking up but not being able to shake the uncomfortable suspicion that you might still be dreaming. It’s also about making amends with the fact that you might never feel comfortable in your own skin and finding solace in the fact that some things can’t be changed." It's not the sunniest subject, but the title gave you plenty of warning. So did the band name, really. Give it a listen below.

Ill At Ease is out 5/9 on Born Losers.