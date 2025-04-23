Miki Berenyi Trio & Lol Tolhurst & Gray – “Stranger”

Miki Berenyi, former frontwoman of the '90s dream pop greats Lush, released her debut album with the Miki Berenyi Trio just last month. Today they're already sharing more new music in the form of a single called "Stranger" that features the Cure founding member Lol Tolhurst and his son Gray.

According to a press release, "Stranger" was initially conceived by the Tolhursts after Lol supported the Miki Berenyi Trio on tour last year; they had so much fun they decided to tour together again this spring along with Gray, and flesh out the song in celebration. "Stranger" is moody and psychedelic, layered with peculiar vocal harmonies and lots of reverb. Berenyi explains: "The lyrics are about being a friend to a long-term couple splitting. The tragedy at the center is the people actually breaking up, but the repercussions ripple outward."

Listen to "Stranger" below.