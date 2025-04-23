Addison Rae Announces Debut Album Addison

While making a surprise appearance during Arca's Coachella set earlier this month, Addison (fka Addison Rae (fka Addison Rae Easterling)) turned around to reveal a message on the back of her underwear: "June 6th," the release date for her long-awaited debut album. Today, the TikToker-turned-pop star has revealed the album's title, Addison.

Rae hasn't revealed the self-titled album's tracklist yet, but it will feature singles "Diet Pepsi" -- which we enjoyed very much -- along with "Aquamarine," "High Fashion," and "Headphones On." Rae worked on the 12-track LP with Luka Kloser and Elvira Anderfjärd of Max Martin's publishing company MXM studios. The songwriting-production duo said Madonna's 1998 album Ray Of Light was a big inspiration, using a 1988 Korg M1 synthesizer across the record to tap into the retro pop-house sound.

The pre-order page calls it "the first & last album by Addison Rae” – i.e, if there’s another one it will be credited to Addison.

Addison is out 6/6 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.